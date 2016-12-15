Political use of school bus sparks controversy

( 2 Votes )

Written by Ruthann Carr, Correspondent | 15 December 2016



School Board member Charles Rittenhouse questioned the rental of a school bus to ferry Democrats to the Dec. 3 caucus in Farmville, calling the situation “shady.”

At that caucus, Democrats chose former Fluvanna County Sheriff Ryant Washington to run in the Jan. 10 special election to fill the 22nd District state Senate seat vacated by Tom Garrett. Lynchburg lawyer Mark Peake won the Republican caucus in Prince William County the same day.

Washington’s wife, Camilla, is the chair of the Fluvanna County School Board.

Rittenhouse (R-Cunningham) said there are six different bus charter rentals and questions why the Democrats couldn’t have used one of those.

“I think it’s kind of shady,” Rittenhouse said. “I believe it’s a liability issue. I’m concerned because it took a lot to get into a bus replacement cycle. I think it’s a misuse of county property.”

Rittenhouse said, however, that he doesn’t speak for the entire Board. “I’m speaking as a citizen who happens to be on the School Board,” he said.

He cited a Virginia School Board Association policy that he said states, “Fluvanna County property should not be used for political activity.”

The policy is in the Fluvanna County School Board manual in a section titled “staff participation in political activities.” In part, it states:



“The Fluvanna County School Board recognizes the right of its employees to engage in political activity. The Fluvanna County School Board also recognizes that school time and school property should not be used for partisan political purposes.

Thus, in his or her political activities, an employee may not:





Use his or her position within the school division to further a political cause;

Engage in any activity supporting or opposing a candidate or political party while on duty, while on school property during school hours, or while representing the school division;

Suggest in any manner that the school division or any component of it supports or opposes a candidate for election to any office; or

Use any school division property to engage in any activity supporting or opposing a candidate for public office or a political party.”



Superintendent Gena Keller approved the use of the school bus to transport people to the Democratic caucus. She would not talk about the issue, stating in an email, “The Board will discuss this at their meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14.”

Rittenhouse said he was told “not to send any more emails about the subject.” He did not say who told him that.

Helen Schoene, co-chair of the Fluvanna County Democratic party, said the bus rental was not a “Democratic function.”

“It was a personal transaction between Mr. Washington and the school,” Schoene said. “It was not a political party transaction.”

Washington paid $306 to rent the bus. According the Schoene the real cost to the school was about $150.

Overton McGehee drove himself to the Democratic caucus on Dec. 3. McGehee said he thinks the question of renting a bus is much ado about nothing.

“I think it’s wonderful the School Board lets people rent buses,” McGehee said. “It’s good public relations for the school. I don’t think Charles Rittenhouse would complain if the Republicans had rented a bus.”

When asked if he attended the Republican caucus on Dec. 3, Rittenhouse said, “I may have. I did. But that has no bearing on it. This is not a politically based issue. I’m concerned about the private use of public property.”

Washington said he followed all policies and procedures set up by the School Board in paying for the bus and is now focusing on improving the district.

