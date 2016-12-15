Virtual angel tree provides gifts to needy kids

( 2 Votes )

Written by Wendy Edwards, Correspondent | 15 December 2016



Fluvanna’s virtual angel tree, put on by Facebook group Flucos’ Helping Hands, works to make sure that Fluvanna’s needy kids have gifts to open on Christmas.

Jennifer Yowell, angel tree coordinator, is in her second year at the helm of the annual holiday effort. As the adoption liaison for local families, Yowell sees firsthand the willingness of Fluvanna families to help their community members in need.

“Most people have big hearts and are excited to adopt a family or child from our own community,” Yowell said. “They enjoy shopping for things that they think their [adopted children] will be excited to open on Christmas morning.”

Even those who can’t afford to spend extra money at Christmas want to get involved, Yowell said. “No matter what their circumstances, most people want to help this project in some way,” she explained. “Some people can’t adopt so they ask to help wrap the gifts. Others feel they aren’t good at wrapping but offer to deliver gifts.”

Jocelyn Talbert, founder of Flucos’ Helping Hands, agreed. “I have never seen a community come together and help others out as much as Fluvanna does,” she said. “The people here are what makes this such a wonderful community to live in.”

When Talbert started the online Facebook group in September 2015, it was to help a young mom in need of diapers. “It instantly made me emotional that a baby in our community was doing without,” Talbert said. “And the courage it took that mom to reach out for help... I saw a need in our county for a group that could make positive changes and pay it forward.”

The group has tripled in membership after only one year – a testament that the ongoing assistance and contributions given between families has worked well.

“The guidelines are set up to safeguard against people taking advantage,” Talbert said. “Someone who has fallen on hard times may request help for groceries, clothing, any type of help in which no money changes hands.”

Yowell said the Flucos’ Helping Hands angel tree also follows that protocol. Fluvanna families who benefit are those who have missed the fall deadlines for public assistance or have experienced an untimely health issue or job loss, and the recipients are all children under age 18.

“They have to be a resident of Fluvanna and they cannot be receiving assistance from any other agency for gifts,” Yowell said. “Everything is handled through private messages to protect the children being provided for.”

Flucos’ Helping Hands is a private Facebook group. People wishing to join, whether they are in need of a helping hand or are able to lend one, can request access. Immediate needs may be posted to the group; however, for angel tree requests, Talbert said, “They can contact me via messenger on Facebook and [the request] can stay anonymous. I’d never tell anyone who it is for.”

It is not too late to put in a request. “I had asked originally for a deadline of Dec. 18, but if I get late angels, and people want to help, I can certainly extend that,” Yowell said.

Yowell communicates via instant messaging with the parent making the request to do a simple screening. “We ask the age and sex of their child or children and request three simple wishes from them,” she said.

Over 20 families will be provided for through the Flucos’ Helping Hands angel tree this year, Yowell said. In some cases gift givers split the needs of large families among them and work together to satisfy each child’s wish on the list.

Being part of this unique depository of kindness has provided Talbert and Yowell with encouraging examples of the ways people pull together to care for each other. Flucos’ Helping Hands emphasizes “just how incredible little moments are,” Talbert said.

“We are blessed to be Flucos,” Yowell said.

