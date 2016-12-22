Written by Wendy Edwards, Correspondent | 22 December 2016



Bill Hughes, former trustee of Nassau County, N.Y., U.S. Marine corporal, chef and Fluvanna activist, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at the age of 70.

William “Bill” McKenna Hughes was born on Dec. 12, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to William Alexander and Naomi (Jeter) Hughes. His family members described him as a man who acquired the patience and tenacity to win over even the most hardened hearts. Equipped with his mother’s knack for hospitality, Hughes opened his arms to everyone without distinction of status. He exemplified generosity to others – especially those who typically go underserved.

Unafraid of leadership, Hughes assumed responsibility if an individual or organization needed guidance. It was an in-joke among family members that his ear was ever attached to his phone –something his beloved, predeceased wife of 39 years, Ruby (Sew) Hughes, both loved and tolerated in him.

Hughes retired to Fluvanna in 2006 to be near his son and grandchildren, and quickly became involved in the community. He was commander of the Scottsville VFW Post 8169, and served with the Jefferson Area Board for Aging, the NAACP, the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce, and Fluvanna County American Legion Post 2003: the Bradley T-ARMS detachment. He also served on the Fluvanna County School Board for one term.

A strong-willed man, Hughes’ ability to eloquently say anything on his mind was admirable, according to friends and family. He gained respect from others because he was willing to work hard, even in his retirement, to make positive changes and never hesitated to support the needs of his family and community.

Hughes regularly delivered honor to those who served and, perhaps because he had experienced war and witnessed its influence himself, he made it his duty to commend the efforts of veterans.

On Dec. 9 Hughes tended to the graves of veterans buried at the Scottsville VFW cemetery. He was decorating their headstones with Christmas wreaths when he quickly fell ill and died.

Hughes leaves behind friends and family, including his sister Brenda, his only son Heath, and his granddaughters, Natalie and Amy.

The Hughes family plans to celebrate his life in the spring. They request that any gifts in his honor benefit VFW Post 8169, 2997 West River Road, Scottsville, VA 24590.