County seeks resident input

( 0 Votes )

Written by Heather Michon, Correspondent | 09 March 2017



From a survey designed to help the Board of Supervisors decide on budget priorities to a program to recognize those that contribute to the community, Fluvanna County government wants to know what you think.

“We always, always, always want to hear feedback from the community – good, bad, indifferent, preferences – especially during budget season,” said County Administrator Steve Nichols.

To that end, the county website (fluvannacounty.org) is hosting a 2017 citizen survey that asks residents to weigh in on their satisfaction with the county’s current services and direction. Nichols plans to present the data from the survey at the Board of Supervisors meeting on March 15.

He encouraged residents to take the survey, accessible from the website’s homepage, before March 15. “The Board does really listen and they are very interested,” he said.

Residents can always reach out using My Two Cents, a virtual comment box available on the website. People can leave compliments, criticisms, concerns or suggestions for departments or staff members.











The county now has two programs designed to recognize exceptional service to the community.

The first is the Employee Appreciation and Recognition Program, or PRIDE. Through PRIDE, Fluvanna residents, employees and supervisors can nominate county staff for superior customer service, committee or team work, special skills, performance or heroism. Nominees receive certificates and each year five nominees are given cash awards.

“It’s a really great way for us to recognize each other and for the community to recognize us,” Nichols said.

The Community Service Awards were launched last year to allow members of the community to nominate fellow residents for their positive impact on the county. “I can name five people that are doing fantastic work for the community that haven’t been recognized,” said Nichols, “and I’ll bet that every citizen could name five other people.”

Every nominee receives a certificate and each is considered for a formal resolution by the county government.

Nominations for both PRIDE and Community Service Awards can be made through the county website, which will be getting a facelift this spring. The new site will be easy to use and optimized for mobile devices and tablets.

Local photographers have the opportunity to contribute to this new look. All are invited to submit original photos depicting some aspect of why the county is “a great place to live, learn, work, and play.” Submission details are available on the current website.



