Fluco boys’ lacrosse falls to Patrick Henry High

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 30 March 2017



The Fluco boys’ lacrosse squad delivered a well-played game on Thursday (March 23), said Coach Steve Heritage. He particularly noted that “the defense is coming together.” Unfortunately, the Flucos were up against a strong team visiting from Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, just outside of Richmond. The Flucos fell to the Patriots 1-8.

The Flucos’ offense just could not generate enough pressure on the Patriots. Giving up eight goals in lacrosse is not bad defense, as it would be in soccer. In lacrosse it often takes nine or more goals to win. The Fluco defense was even better in its March 21 game, when the team held Liberty-Bealton High to five goals. Unfortunately, in that game the Flucos only could score two.

In this game, the first quarter did not go well for the Flucos. Patrick Henry scored the first four goals of the game. There was no scoring early in the quarter, but the Patriots broke the ice with 6:59 on the clock, scoring from out in front on a nice pass play that the Fluco goalie had little chance to stop.

In the second quarter the play was quite even, as each team netted one goal. As in the first quarter, no one could score early in the second quarter. The Flucos got on the board with 3:51 remaining when Nathan Carney scored on a lovely wrap-around move from in close. Unfortunately for the Flucos, the Patriots held for the last shot of the half, moved the ball around, and found an open shot with one second remaining to take a 5-1 lead to the locker room.

The third quarter continued the trend of no scores being made early on. Fluco goalie Conner Dobbins made an excellent save early in the quarter, and Carney made a powerful run the length of the field but was thwarted on his scoring attempt. In the last two minutes of the quarter, the Patriots managed two quick goals to put the game away.

The Flucos kept fighting in the final stanza, as Carney and Dahl both made strong runs at the Patriots’ goal and Dobbins made another tough save. But the only goal in the period was scored by the Patriots after a scramble for a loose ball in front of the Flucos’ net, resulting in the final 8-1 score.

The boys’ lacrosse team hosted Charlottesville on March 28. The team then has a break before coming back into action on April 18, when it hosts Monticello. On April 25 and 28, the Flucos travel to Charlottesville and Liberty-Bealton.



