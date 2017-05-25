Fluco track and field shine at year-end meets

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 25 May 2017



The Fluco girls’ and boys’ track and field squads have been busy and successful in the past two weeks. On Thursday (May 18) they hosted the 3A Conference 29 track and field year-end event, and the girls’ squad emerged victorious, while the boys’ team finished a very respectable third. The previous Friday (May 12), the two teams hosted the annual Fluvanna Invitational track meet and both performed extremely well.

The girls’ team had a number of outstanding performances in the Conference event. Senior Matasha Martin was the Conference champion in three events. She won the 100-meter hurdles, the 100-meter dash and the long jump. Martin also won all three of these events at the Fluvanna Invitational, a meet that involved more and different schools than the Conference meet. At the conference meet, Martin won the 100-meter dash by a very impressive margin of almost two seconds.

Cyan Coates, a senior, was also a winner of more than one event. She was the Conference champion in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash. Additionally, she finished in third place in the 100-meter dash. Coates finished third in the 400-meter at the Invitational. At the Conference meet, Coates was under one minute in the 400-meter dash.

Another Conference champion for the girls’ team was senior Renee Custer, who won the discus competition and finished fourth in the shot put. Custer’s winning discus toss was the best by an impressive distance of nearly eight feet. At the Invitational, Custer also won the discus throw and she took second in the shot put.

LaMaya Lacy is another senior who had an awesome Conference meet. She was in the top four in four different events. Lacy was second in the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump. She also took third place in the high jump and fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles. Lacy had a similarly outstanding day at the Invitational as she captured three second place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and the triple jump.

Chaniyah Brown, a senior, also contributed importantly to the Fluco win at the Conference meet. She took third in the 100-meter and 200-meter, and fourth in the high jump. Brown was second in the 200-meter and fourth in the 100-meter and the triple jump at the Fluvanna Invitational.

Junior distance runner Saige Haney was second for the Flucos at the Conference meet in both the 1,600-meter (metric mile) and the 3,200-meter runs. At the Invitational, Haney won the 3,200-meter by over 13 seconds. Senior distance runner Jackie Rodriguez was third in the 3,200-meter and fourth in the 1,600-meter at the Conference meet. At the Invitational, she was second in the 1,600-meter.

Another individual second place winner for the Flucos at the Conference meet was freshman Jules Shephard in the long jump. Third place finishers included Amina Wilson in the pole vault and Delaney Reed in the discus. Fifth place finishers included Madison Stutz in the pole vault and Khailah Lee in the shot put. Madison Haislip, Kieri Hart and Hattie Lintecum took sixth place slots in the 300-meter hurdles, the 800-meter run and the 400-meter dash.

The Flucos also took second place at the Conference meet in the 4X400 and the 4X800 relay events. The 4X800 team consisted of Lintecum, Hart, Haislip and Rodriguez. The 4X400 team consisted of Stutz, Lintecum, Hart and Alexis Keasterson. An outstanding performance was turned in at the Fluvanna Invitational by senior Alexandria Daniels, who had the top performance in the high jump.

In the Conference meet the Fluco boys’ team garnered two Conference champion titles. In the triple jump, sophomore Christian Holland took the title with a distance of 42-11.75, which was an impressive 1 foot 5.25 inches better than the second place finisher. In the 4X100 relay the Flucos were first with a team of Trevor O’Dell, Donte Eddings, Colby Martin and Prophett Harris. This foursome includes one junior, O’Dell, and three sophomores.

A number of Fluco boys finished in the top six and therefore qualified for the regional meet. Eddings and Harris were third and sixth in the 100-meter dash. The Fluco boys were very strong in the 110-meter hurdles where senior Victor Agee was third, Martin placed fourth, and sophomore Kevin Burris was sixth. In the 200-meter dash Fluvanna took fifth and sixth, as Eddings finished just a tenth of a second in front of Martin. In the 880-meter run sophomore John Bossong placed sixth.

In the discus at the Conference meet, Fluco seniors Zach Hartzog and Jake Morris finished fourth and fifth. The long jump was another strong event for the Flucos, as Harris took second and Holland was fourth. In the shot put Hartzog was fourth again. In the 4X400 relay the Flucos were sixth and in the 4X800 relay they were third.

The Fluco boys’ results in the Fluvanna Invitational were similar in many ways to the Conference meet results, despite the nearly entirely different competition. Christian Holland won the triple jump at the Invitational and the Fluco 4X100 relay team was also first. The 110-meter hurdles was also a good event as Agee placed fourth and Martin fifth. Martin also grabbed fourth in the 200-meter dash. In the discus Hartzog and Morris were fourth and sixth, and Hartzog took third in the shot put. The long jump was a very good event for the Flucos, as Harris was second, Holland was third and Martin was fourth.

Other top six finishers for the Fluco boys were: Leukas Koczan, who placed third in the pole vault; Harris, who came in third in the triple jump; Jack Easter, who placed sixth in the 800-meter; and Eddings, who was sixth in the 100-meter dash. Finally, the 4X400 relay team was third and the 4X800 relay team was second.

