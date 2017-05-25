2017 valedictorian Eva McGehee

( 0 Votes )

Written by Brenda Gilliam | 25 May 2017



Parents

Theresa Carroll and Overton McGehee

Destination after high school

Georgetown University

Plan of study

I’m interested in art history, American studies, politics and women’s studies. I’m excited to explore all of the options.

Dual enrollment/AP credits

36 with nine pending

Achievements:

National AP Scholar Award

AP Scholar with Distinction

Commended National Merit recognition

Activities

Athletics

Cross country: five seasons, captain senior year

Indoor track: three seasons

Outdoor track: three seasons

Volunteer work:

Assistant coach for middle school track, 2017

Appalachian Service Project each summer

Fluvanna County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, student representative

Why did you choose Georgetown?

Just walking on campus felt like home. Washington, D.C., has many amazing opportunities. I was really impressed by the university’s commitment to service.

What will you remember most about being a Fluco?

I will remember what a close-knit community Fluvanna is, seeing my elementary teachers in the grocery store. We have a strong identity as Flucos because of our mascot. Since we only have one elementary, one middle, and one high school, we have been together for so long and know each other so well. We have a really great school system and my family has benefitted from it since 1871.

Who would you like to thank?

Ms. Sheridan was my kindergarten teacher. She taught me to read and made the first year of school fun. All of my other teachers, especially Ms. Golgosky, Ms. Stewart, Ms. Palmer, Ms. Gilliam, Dr. Hagan, Coach Brogan, Mr. Morrison, Ms. Stevens and Ms. Lewis. I am leaving out a lot of good teachers, because I had so many great ones. I want to thank them for teaching me well, keeping me challenged, and keeping me interested. I still love school.

What advice would you give to rising eighth graders?

Join things, do your homework, and be enthusiastic about what you are learning.

What funny story will you remember?

We had a “gut list” on the backboard of the online room where all the seniors who had online classes wrote down where they would go to college if they got in everywhere they applied. Everyone wrote down their hopes and dreams and then we would change the names of the colleges to be funny. Some highlights included “Virginia Check Out a Different College” (written by a U.Va. fan), “Miliam and Wary,” and changing Cornell to Corn.

What are your best memories of school?

On Fridays in the fall I would have morning practice for cross country at 6 a.m. I loved these Friday morning practices because it was good bonding time. Everyone was miserable together. Then after school I would go to El Vaquero or Cuppa Joe with my friends before the football game. It was nice, especially when we won.

What is a Fluco?

A Fluco is Fluvanna County and that means that it is supportive, original and unique. It is good practice answering that because Georgetown yells “Hoya Saxa,” and nobody knows what that is either.

Fun fact

Eva’s sister, Mary Garner McGehee, was salutatorian in 2014, and her grandmother, Minnie Lee McGehee, was salutatorian of the Fluvanna class of 1942.





