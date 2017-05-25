2017 salutatorian Sophia Kershner

( 0 Votes )

Written by Brenda Gilliam | 25 May 2017



Parents

Nicholas and Michelle Kershner

Destination after high school

University of Virginia

Plan of study

Pre-Med: Chemistry

Dual enrollment/AP credits

33 with six pending

Activities

Student Government Association (SGA), president

Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School

Girls State Summer 2016

Interact Club

Athletics

Softball: four years, captain, All Conference

Volleyball: four years, captain, All-Region and All-Conference

Swim team: four years, captain, All-State honorable mention

Volunteer work

I volunteered 35 hours with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital over the summer, as well as many hours at the SPCA, MACAA, Stop Hunger Now, and other organizations with SGA and Interact Club.

Why did you choose University of Virginia?

The University of Virginia is a great school that is close to home. I get in-state tuition, which takes some of the financial burden off, and it has a great medical program. I have always loved U.Va. My dad got his Master’s degree from U.Va. in 2003, and I have wanted to go there ever since.

What will you remember most about being a Fluco?

The incredible student sections at my volleyball games, especially sophomore year. In addition, I will always remember our traditions like Lumberjack Friday and Macho Man.

Who would you like to thank?

I owe all of my success to my family – my parents and my younger brother. I would also like to thank my teachers, but especially Mrs. Esch, Ms. Stevens, Mrs. McCall, Dr. Hagan, Mrs. Funk, Mr. Koczan and Mr. Small.

What advice would you give to rising eighth graders?

Work hard now. Even though it’s more important for you to have good grades later in your high school career, if you establish a strong work ethic now it is easier to succeed since you already have good habits established.

What funny story will you remember?

For my senior night in volleyball, there was a great turnout and I was really excited. All of my best friends sat in the front row and had signs for me. Little did I know they also had cutouts of my face. When my name was called, I shook the hands of all the administrators and stood with the rest of my senior teammates. Then I saw five “Sophies” sitting in the stands. It was really sweet and funny. The best part was that after the game, most of my friends just threw the faces in the back of their cars. So for about two weeks afterwards, people I barely knew would come up to me in the halls, saying, “Oh my gosh, I just saw your face in someone’s car and it scared me to death. I thought there was a person there!”

What are your best memories of school?

I will always treasure the memories I made with my teammates throughout the years, as well as the time I have spent with SGA, especially with Hands On Fluvanna. One of my all-time favorite memories is charging the field at the home football game where we broke our losing strea with a win against Spotsylvania.

What is a Fluco?

Ah. The most commonly asked question of my high school career. We are a Flying “F,” a flying shoe, but most importantly we are a close-knit community of people who all get unreasonably defensive about our unique mascot.

