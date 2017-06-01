Law Enforcement Talks Community Policing

( 0 Votes )

Written by Heather Michon, Correspondent | 01 June 2017



A group of about 30 Lake Monticello residents met at the Fairway Clubhouse Tuesday night (May 23) for the latest in a series of community forums with local law enforcement officials.

Featuring Fluvanna County Sheriff Eric Hess, Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeffrey Haislip and Lake Monticello Chief of Police Thomas Boisvert, the forum was designed to update residents on the efforts of local law enforcement to build trust with the community they serve.

Based on the findings of the 2015 presidential task force on 21st century policing, the officials talked about the ways they were supporting six “pillars” of modern professional law enforcement: building trust and legitimacy, responsive policy and oversight, use of technology and social media, community policing and crime reduction, officer training and education, and supporting officer safety and wellness.

As an example, Hess noted that while law enforcement agencies all over the country are adopting military-style uniforms, Fluvanna County keeps their uniforms simple “to project ourselves as your guardians, not as soldiers.”

None of the officials is quite sure why crime rates are lower in Fluvanna than in some nearby jurisdictions. Haislip said it may have something to do with being a bedroom community with relatively few local businesses, and that people generally seem to look out for one another.

Hess agreed that the rural character of the county helps keep crime rates low. Many residents have lived here all their lives and “almost everybody knows each other.”

Even at Lake Monticello, which isn’t rural or filled with Fluvanna natives, people seem to keep their eyes open. Asked about starting a neighborhood watch, Boisvert joked, “We already have a watch. Everyone looks out their windows and everyone has a cell phone and everyone is nosy.” The Lake also benefits from having plenty of people at home in the daytime. “You want to break into a house where nobody else is around,” he said.

Still, there are plenty of challenges for law enforcement and the courts. The opioid epidemic is a source of great and growing concern. More and more people are coming into the system “terribly addicted,” said Haislip. “Our system was built for alcohol addiction and cocaine addiction,” and it can’t yet adequately cope with opioid addicts.

“You can’t arrest your way out of a heroin problem,” Hess added.

Dealing with the mentally ill presents similar issues. It takes two officers to transport people in distress to regional treatment centers, a necessity that uses up twice the manpower hours. While the state has increased services for the mentally ill in recent years, Hess said that, as with the opioid issue, “There’s a lot more work to be done there.”

Hess said he has an adequate number of officers, but “you never have enough staffing.” The administrative staff has to juggle more tasks than is ideal, but at the same time, “We don’t want to burden the taxpayers” by requesting increased funding.

Boisvert noted similar issues at Lake Monticello. He currently has eight officers handling an average of 1,000 to 1,200 calls a month and up to 2,000 during the summer months. They can deal with the workload, but there’s a trade-off. Every January he and his staff lay out upwards of 30 initiatives they’d like to tackle during the coming year. “We maybe get five or six of those done,” he said.

Whatever the problems Fluvanna faces, Hess said it’s worth tackling them just for the benefit of living in a great place. “When I retire, I’m going to stay right here,” he said.

