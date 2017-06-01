Family remembers young man who died to save fellow servicemen

( 0 Votes )

Written by Christina Dimeo, Editor | 01 June 2017



Linda Harris, 11, sat watching Little Rascals with her family one March evening in 1961. The cast was wearing sailor hats, which reminded her of her beloved uncle, Harvey Lee Johnson. Harvey was a sailor in the Coast Guard.

Harvey was only eight years older than Linda. The two of them would drive up and down Kidds Dairy Road, where they both lived, before he enlisted. “I thought he hung the moon,” she said.

Linda and her family laughed at the sailor hats on the TV screen. “We thought it was funny how that was the kind of hat he had,” she said. “We didn’t know he had died earlier in the day.”

Harvey went to Fluvanna schools, but he didn’t graduate. Instead of sitting still inside a school building, Harvey preferred to be outside hunting rabbits or raising goats.

“He had a bunch of them goats,” said Harvey’s older brother, Wesley Johnson. “One time he got a nanny goat down in Salem. He got that goat in my car standing up between the front and back seat. Drove all the way back up like that.”

Wesley, now 83, gave a throaty laugh at the memory. “He would work on their fence and those goats would be there with him. They were milk goats.”

Wesley was seven years older than his brother and “left home pretty early,” he said. But Harvey stuck around looking for jobs.

“He was a plumber’s helper. He did all manner of things,” Linda said. Harvey’s father had died of pneumonia when Harvey was only seven months old, so with Wesley gone, he was the man of the family.

His mother, Dorothy Johnson, raised her two sons and her daughter, Doris, alone with the help of her mother, Georgie Glass. “There really wasn’t a good way to take care of kids when you were a single mom then,” said Linda, Doris’ daughter. “But she was a very spunky lady. She did laundry for people, she cracked black walnuts, she picked wild strawberries and huckleberries and made jam. She kept her three kids together.”

Baby Harvey was doted upon, especially after his father died. “He would hang out a lot at our house while we were growing up, being a pesky little brother to my mom,” Linda said. “He was much, much loved.”

Harvey had wanted to join the armed forces since he was a boy. Once, said Linda, he showed up for her birthday dressed in a sailor suit. But a bout with rheumatic fever had weakened his heart to the point that most branches of the service wouldn’t take him.

That didn’t stop Harvey. “He was determined he wanted to be in service,” said Linda. “And the only branch he could get in was the Coast Guard. I don’t know why they took him with the weak heart, but they did.”

So on Aug. 25, 1960 – the day before his 19th birthday – Harvey enlisted in the Coast Guard. He went through boot camp then shipped off to Cape May, N.J. He trained as a fireman and was on the maintenance crew, said Wesley.

The next February Harvey came home for a visit, wearing his sailor uniform. The image of her beloved uncle in his sailor hat stuck with Linda, coming back to her that March evening as she laughed at Little Rascals on the television.

Earlier that day a fire had torn through a maintenance building at Cape May. Harvey got out in time to watch the building burn. But the young fireman wasn’t convinced that that the building was empty. Some of his Coast Guard brothers could still be in there.

So Harvey left safety behind and ran back into the burning building. This time he didn’t make it out. He was 19.

No one knows the cause of the fire. Another young man also died in the fire, though accounts differ as to whether he was trapped in the building or, like Harvey, ran back in to save others.

When Linda heard the news, she was devastated. “I thought it couldn’t be. He had just been home not too long before,” she said. “It was the first time that I had ever had anyone I loved that much die. Death was a concept I wasn’t really familiar with. It was sort of an abstract. Till then.”

Many people attended Harvey’s funeral. “They played an old hymn about a haven of rest. It went, ‘I will sail the wide seas no more,’” said Linda. “It was fitting, because Harvey was in the Coast Guard.”

Harvey’s brother watched as a guard presented an American flag. “He folded his flag and gave it to my mother,” Wesley said. They laid Harvey to rest in a grave at Wesley Chapel in Kidds Store.

The steel that carried Dorothy through the years of raising her family alone didn’t fail her at her son’s funeral. “My grandmother never shed a tear that I saw,” said Linda. “That’s because she couldn’t.”

“Momma’s pretty tough,” said Wesley. “She didn’t take it easy, but I mean – He was her baby, her pride and joy. She never got over it.”

Dorothy returned to the house on Kidds Dairy Road that she shared with her mother. Termites ran rampant and it was falling apart.

But Harvey took care of his mother one final time. His death benefit, about $6,000, arrived from the federal government. “That’s how she built the house that she had all the rest of her life,” said Linda. Dorothy built her new home on Kidds Dairy Road, where she had lived with Harvey.

Memorial Day brings a tinge of sadness to Harvey’s family. “We have often wondered what he would be like if he had lived, if he had gotten married and had kids, made friends through the years,” said Linda. “We wonder what he would have ended up doing.”

But Linda is grateful for the chance to remember him. “I feel so glad to have him honored,” she said. “People don’t all die in the war – but they give their lives. I know people that suffered in the service. They didn’t die but they have the scars forever.”

What sticks with Linda the most is her uncle’s courage. “He was so brave,” she said. “He got out – and then ran back into the burning building.”

When he heard the news that his brother had died, a vivid memory flooded Wesley’s mind. “Last time Harvey was home he borrowed my truck,” he said. “The battery cable was getting loose on it. He was beating on it and busted my battery. I got on him for that.”

Wesley chuckled, then paused. “That was the last time I seen him.”

Linda still has the diary that Harvey’s grandmother, Georgie, kept. Her entry on March 2, 1961, was brief: “Harvey was burnt up today.”



