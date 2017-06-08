Fluco athletes acknowledged at spring banquet

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 08 June 2017



Even though the school year is over, Fluco athletes turned out in force on May 30 for the annual year-end banquet for spring sports teams. Darren McCauley assumed the master of ceremonies duties, as Scott Morris was attending a Fluco softball play-off game. The usual format was followed, as each coach was called to the microphone to supply a brief report on how the season went and to acknowledge the team’s top performers and honorees.

The most honors were garnered by the girls’ track and field squad under the tutelage of Coach Rose Brogan. Brogan announced that her squad finished second at the Region 3A West meet.

Cyan Coates made All-Region in the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash (the metric quarter mile). In the field events, the Flucos had three athletes gain All-Region honors: Alexandria Daniels in the high jump, Amina Wilson in the pole vault and Renee Custer in the discus. The 4X800 relay team also was All-Region. This team consisted of Hattie Lintecum, Kieri Hart, Brianna Parker and Jackie Rodriguez. All of these performers qualified for the State meet in these events.

Also going to the State meet for the Fluco girls were Rodriguez in the 3,200-meter (the two mile run), Madison Stoltz in the pole vault, and Jules Shephard in the long jump. In addition, the 4X100 relay team and the 4X400 relay team also moved on to the State meet. The 4X100 relay team included Daniels, Coates, Martin and Chaniya Brown. The 4X400 relay team included Hart, Lintecum, Daniels and Coates.

The boys’ track and field team had a strong season. The squad finished third in the Conference meet. Christian Holland was Conference champion in the triple jump with an impressive 42-11.75 distance. The team’s 4X100 relay team also took first place. This squad consisted of Trevor O’Dell, Donte Eddings, Colby Martin and Prophett Harris. At the regional meet, Zach Hartzog and Jacob Graff finished fourth in the discus and the pole vault respectively. Accordingly, they were All-Region. Hartzog was also All-State with a seventh place finish in the discus at the State meet.

Neither the girls’ softball coach Tre Smith nor his squad could attend the banquet, as they were playing in the Regional tournament that night. The softball team was knocked out of the Conference tournament first place competition by powerhouse Turner Ashby. However, the team came back to win the playoff game for third place, beating Fort Defiance High School 13-7. This qualified the girls for the Regional tournament. In the regional tournament, the Flucos won their first game topping Botetort High by a 9-6 score. Their season ended with a 2-10 loss to Brookville High. The softball team placed outfielders Katie Morris and Gracie Walton on the All-Conference second team. Conference honorable mention honors went to pitcher Cassie Kingsley, second baseman Tyler Haislip, third baseman Toria Belew, shortstop Candice Shaheen and utility player Becca Crothers.

Baseball Coach Mike Sheridan announced that his team was very young this year and that it had a solid season. The team’s All Conference honorees were Brant Wood and DeShon Carter, both of whom were second team All-Conference.

Boys’ soccer coach Earl Gibson noted that the future looks bright as his team this year had nine first-year varsity players. The team’s All-Conference honorees were midfielder Alex Scalzo, first team, and forward Emory Davis, a freshman who made second team.

Girls’ soccer had a “wonderful season,” according to Cat Ditta, assistant coach. The team’s All Conference honorees were defender Cyan Coates, second team, and midfielder Lydia Reynard, honorable mention.

Coach Steven Heritage, who was the boys’ lacrosse Conference 29 coach of the year, announced that the following boys’ lacrosse players received all-conference recognition: Conner Dobbins was first team at goalie, and Garrison Dahl, Nathan Carney, Shaun Cobb and Caden Koslowski were all second team.

Heath Hughes, the girls’ lacrosse coach, reported that his squad received two All-Conference first team slots: attacker Natalie Hughes and defender Nyomi Mbuyisa. During her career at Fluvanna, Hughes scored 103 goals, including 13 in one game. Second team All-Conference honors went to attacker Brianna Wagner, midfielder Sadie Conner and defender O’nae Harris.

Tennis coaches Feda Morton and Jason Barnett reported that each team had its first single and first doubles move on to play at the regional level. For the girls it was Adora Gamage as first singles, and she and Laura Chow as first doubles. For the boys it was Nikola Bajs as first single, and he and Eugene Chow as first doubles.

