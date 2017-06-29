Historic cannonball unites DAR chapters

( 0 Votes )

Written by press release | 29 June 2017



Virginia’s Shadwell Chapter and New Jersey’s Jersey Blue Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) found a historic preservation connection through a Revolutionary War cannonball.

Shadwell came into possession of the solid cast iron two-and-a-half-pound cannonball through Regent Bobbie Gallo’s husband, Frank Gallo. The relic had been in his family since Frank Gallo’s grandfather dug it up on a job near New Brunswick, N.J. in 1920. It likely remained from the Battle of Bound Brook, N.J., in which a local force delayed the British attempt to surprise George Washington’s army long enough for Washington to mount a defense.

”This is a real relic of our nation’s history. I decided to return it to New Brunswick, N.J. through DAR,” said Frank Gallo.

