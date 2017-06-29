Lake Monticello Sharks outscored by Charlottesville City Swordfish

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 29 June 2017



The Lake Monticello Sharks are approximately 150 swimmers strong this year, according to Coach Carly Csapo. On Wednesday (June 21), the Charlottesville City Swordfish were on hand at the Lake Monticello pool for the first scored meet of the season. The Swordfish brought in at least as many swimmers. The pool area was a mob scene and cars were parked everywhere.

The Swordfish got off to an early lead and held onto it throughout the meet, ultimately winning 575-481. The opening events of the meet were the boys’ and girls’ 8 years old and under freestyle 100-meter individual medley (IM) relay. The Swordfish won both relays, scoring 10 points for each win to five points for second place finishes by the Sharks. In the third event, the boys’ 9-10 IM, the City team took first and second, so their team scored 12 points, while the Sharks only scored seven. After three events, the City team led 32-17.

In the girls’ 8 and under breaststroke, Ava Gray was a winner for the Sharks, besting the second place finisher by an impressive eight seconds. In the girls’ 9-10 breaststroke Anna Amato took second. In the boys’ 11-12 breaststroke it was Jackson Hopkins winning for the Sharks. In that age group for the girls, Julia Tomaras was second. In the boys’ 13-14 age group, Noah Amato posted a second place finish for the Sharks. In the girls’ 15-18 competition, Morgan Maupin swam to victory.

In the boys’ 8 and under backstroke, the Sharks took first and second. Aaron Fairbanks was the winner, while Gavin McAdams took second. The girls’ backstroke event in the same age group was won by Ann Kraft. In the 9-10 age backstroke, the Sharks got second place finishes from Jaxon Brooks and Sierra Miller. In the boys’ 13-14 backstroke, Owen Strickland was the winner of a near dead heat. He won by .02 seconds. In the 15-18 backstroke events, the Sharks were strong. Morgan Milburn won for the boys, while FeFe Nardone won for the girls.

The butterfly is the final of four individual swimming disciplines. In the 8 and under category Aaron Fairbanks was second for the Sharks, and Ava Gray was a winner. In the 9-10 age group the Sharks got another first place finish from Anna Amato. In the 11-12 age group the Sharks recorded second place finishes by Jackson Hopkins and Ava Amato. In the 13-14 age group, Lake Monticello’s boys swept first and second with Hunter Strickland and Noah Amato. Both finished well ahead of the competition. The 15-18 butterfly event was a repeat of 15-18 backstroke for the Sharks. Once again, it was Morgan Milburn in first and FeFe Nardone grabbing second place.

This meet ended with a series of eight relay races. Unfortunately for the Sharks, they were only able to post two wins in these races. In the boys’ 13-14 freestyle relay, the team of Gabe Nardone, Noah Amato, Owen Strickland and Hunter Strickland was victorious. In the last race of the very long evening, the Lake Monticello 15-18 girls’ relay team of Jordan Franco, Morgan Maupin, Zoe Moore and FeFe Nardone finished well ahead of their competition.

Coaching 150 swimmers from ages 6-18 is no easy task, yet Csapo is in her fifth year at the helm. She is ably assisted by Sito Arroyo, Maria Arroyo and Alexis Goodwin.

