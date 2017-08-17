Fluco golfers host season-opening District tournament

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 17 August 2017



On Wednesday (Aug. 9), the Flying Flucos golf team played host to the Jefferson District’s season-opening 18-hole tournament. Six-player teams arrived for an 11 a.m. start from Albemarle High, Monticello High, Louisa County High, Charlottesville, Orange County and Western Albemarle. Powhatan High did not participate. The tournament was played over the lush Lake Monticello course. The course has been kept in outstanding shape by Jim Prucnal and his Billy Casper golf crew, despite some very hot, dry weather.

The format for high school golf is straight medal play. No picking up if a player is having a bad hole and no gimmes on putts. Each team fields six players and at the end of the round the best four scores count in determining the winning team. Therefore, team depth is important. This is evidenced by the fact that the winning team, Albemarle High, had four players whose average score was 79. Western Albemarle also had impressive depth, as all six players, including two girls, broke 100. No other team had all six players under 100.

Charlottesville, which tied with Western for second place, had a 72 and a 73, but also had to use a score that was in triple digits.

The Flucos did not have the kind of depth necessary to be in contention for first place. The player in the number one slot for Fluvanna was junior Joe Pace. He came in with a very respectable 84, shooting consistently, with 41 on the front nine and 43 on the back nine. Junior Jack Kershner, playing in the number four slot, was next best for the Flucos, carding a 94. He was even more consistent than Pace, with a 47 on both the front and the back.

The other two Flucos who made the top four were number two player, sophomore Justin Warner, with a 101, and number five player, sophomore Maggie Wentz, who shot 110. Sophomores Ethan Yancey and Cameron Marshall rounded out the top six for Fluvanna. Ultimately the Fluco team came in sixth place in the tournament.

Fluvanna golf coach Bryan Searcy said that he has 13 athletes competing on the golf team this year and he has a very young squad, as is evidenced by the fact that his starting six on Wednesday did not include a single senior.

On Aug. 17 the golf squad will host a three-team match, as Madison County and Orange County visit. On Aug. 23 the team travels to Charlottesville for a dual meet at Meadowcreek golf course. On Aug. 28 the team will visit William Monroe for a three-team meet that will also include Central High. The team’s final August match will take place Aug. 30 at Powhatan.

In September the Flucos will compete against Albemarle High and Western Albemarle in dual meets and will host a three-team meet with Louisa and Waynesboro visiting the Lake Monticello course. Another District-wide match is scheduled for Sept. 25. It will be hosted by Monticello High.

