High school celebrates Homecoming

Written by Syerra Milliman, FCHS journalism program | 26 October 2017



Homecoming took over Fluvanna County High School (FCHS) Oct. 16-20 as Flucos prepared for their Homecoming game against Albemarle Oct. 20.

The Student Government Association created a Homecoming-themed spirit week, with days such as “home away from home” and “home run.” Although the sophomore class won a window-decorating competition, the senior class won the overall Spirit Week competition with 792 points.

The Homecoming parade on Oct. 20 featured some outstanding floats as judged by the Fluvanna Education Foundation. The junior class won best class float, Future Farmers of America won best club float, and the Interact Club won best illuminated float.

After the parade, FCHS took on Albemarle in RJ Searcy Stadium. Albemarle proved to be a tough opponent, defeating the Flucos 35-6. Fans were excited to see fireworks shot off after the national anthem and throughout the game. The Homecoming court was announced at halftime with seniors Libbey Hartung and Drew Wright as Homecoming Queen and King.

Capping off the Homecoming weekend was the dance, which took place Oct. 21 in the cafeteria. With a theme of Hawaiian luau, the dance had one of the biggest turnouts in recent years and featured FCHS junior Matthew Snead as the DJ.

