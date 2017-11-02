Fluvanna prepares to vote

( 0 Votes )

Written by Christina Dimeo, Editor | 02 November 2017



Residents of Fluvanna County will head to the polls Tuesday (Nov. 7) to select local and statewide leaders for the next two to four years.

Voters from all five of Fluvanna’s precincts will vote for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Term limits prevent Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) from running for re-election. Vying for his four-year spot in the governor’s mansion are current Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D), Ed Gillespie (R), and Libertarian Cliff Hyra.

Running for lieutenant governor are Jill Vogel (R) and Justin Fairfax (D), while current Attorney General Mark Herring (D) and John Adams (R) vie for the attorney general spot. Lieutenant governors and attorney generals also serve four-year terms.

There are no referendums or constitutional amendments on the ballot this year.

But the five voting districts in Fluvanna face distinctly different races when it comes to local elections. Several spots on the Board of Supervisors and School Board are up for grabs.

Rivanna District

The Rivanna District encompasses much, but not all, of Lake Monticello. The district is entirely composed of Lake Monticello homes.

Current Rivanna Supervisor Tony O’Brien (I) faces a challenge from Darrell Byers (R).

Current Rivanna School Board representative, Chair Carol Tracy Carr, has chosen not to run for re-election. Vying for her spot are Tyler Pieron (I) and Shirley Stewart (I).

Rivanna belongs to the 58th District for Virginia representation. Current Delegate Rob Bell (R) faces a challenge from Kellen Squire (D). Delegates serve two-year terms.

Current Columbia Supervisor Mike Sheridan, the chair of the Board of Supervisor, is running for re-election unopposed.

Current Columbia School Board representative, Vice Chair Camilla Washington, is not running for re-election. Andrew Pullen (I) is trying to win her spot. Linda Staiger was originally certified to appear on the ballot alongside Pullen, but her approval was rescinded. She has since mounted a write-in campaign.

Most of Columbia, or 2,609 voters, belongs to the 65th District for Virginia representation. Current Delegate Lee Ware (R) is being challenged by Francis Stevens (D).

But a sliver of Columbia, or 193 voters, is part of the 58th District, in which Kellen Squire (D) is challenging incumbent Rob Bell (R).

Cunningham District

The Cunningham District encompasses much of the western section of Fluvanna.

Current Cunningham Supervisor Don Weaver is running for re-election unopposed. Current Cunningham School Board representative Charles Rittenhouse also has no opponent. Supervisors and School Board members serve four-year terms.

Cunningham belongs to the 58th District for Virginia representation. Current Delegate Rob Bell (R) is running against challenger Kellen Squire (D).

Fork Union District

The Fork Union District stretches throughout the southern section of Fluvanna.

Current Fork Union Supervisor and Vice Chair Mozell Booker and School Board representative Perrie Johnson are not up for re-election. Those positions will open for election in two years.

Most of Fork Union, or 2,355 voters, belongs to the 65th District for Virginia representation. Current Delegate Lee Ware (R) faces a challenge from Francis Stevens (D).

A small portion of Fork Union, or 748 voters, falls in the 58th District, in which Kellen Squire (D) is challenging incumbent Rob Bell (R).

Palmyra District

Much of the northern section of Fluvanna makes up the Palmyra District.

Current Palmyra Supervisor Trish Eager and School Board representative Brenda Pace are not up for re-election. Their positions will come up for vote in two years.

Palmyra belongs to the 58th District for Virginia representation. Current Delegate Rob Bell (R) faces a challenge from Kellen Squire (D).

