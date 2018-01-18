Girls' swim team takes third at prestigious meet

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 18 January 2018



Fluco swim Coach Feda Morton described the efforts of the girls’ and boys’ swim teams on Jan. 9 as “a great showing with stiff competition in every event.” The squads were competing at the University of Virginia in the annual and prestigious Ben Hair swim meet. Thirteen teams competed on the girls’ side while there were 15 teams in the boys’ competition. The girls finished third and the boys were sixth, but third among public schools.

Three girls broke school records in this event. Abby Harlow broke the Fluco school record in the 50-meter free sprint. Her time was 25.52, which was 0.07 seconds faster than the previous record held by Fefe Nardone. Harlow’s time was good enough to qualify her for the year-end State meet.

Swimming the 100-meter freestyle event, Abby Fuller finished in 54.67, cutting 0.85 seconds off her own school record. Caylyn McNaul also bested her own school record. She completed the long distance 500-meter freestyle event in 5:40.00. Her prior best was 5:42.67.

Harlow, Fuller and McNaul were not done with their record-breaking swims. Harlow also finished first in the 100-meter breaststroke, and sixth in the 100-meter butterfly. Fuller took fourth place in the 400-meter individual medley, and McNaul was fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke.

There were also a number of other top performances for the Flucos.

Emma DiFazio took third in the 100-meter backstroke. Zoe Moore was seventh in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle. The girls also did well in relay events. The 200-meter medley team, consisting of DiFazio, McNaul, Harlow and Fuller, took second. The 200-meter free relay team, made up of Harlow, Moore, McNaul and Fuller, took third.

The top swimmer for the boys was Hunter Strickland. He finished fifth in the 100-meter butterfly and sixth in the 200-meter individual medley – both difficult events. The boys also had two relay teams finish in the point count. The 200-meter free relay team was eighth, as was the 400-meter free relay team. The 200-meter team consisted of Owen Strickland, Joshua Rocklien, Jack Kershner and Hunter Strickland. The 400-meter relay team consisted of Rhett Jones, Matthew Snead, Gabriel Nardone and Kershner.

The swim teams participated in a Jan. 13 meet at Spotswood High and will travel there again for a Jan. 20 meet. There will be dive competitions at Woodberry Forest and at Harrisonburg on Jan. 20 and Jan. 26. The last swim meet before the District, Region and State meets in February will be Jan. 27 at Harrisonburg.





