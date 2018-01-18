Fluco girls exterminate Orange County Hornets

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 18 January 2018



Fluco Coach Chad White said that he had been encouraging sophomore guard Navaeh Ivory to be aggressive. Ivory took that advice to heart on Jan. 12 against the visiting Hornets from Orange County. She took the ball to the basket again and again in a James Hardin fashion. Not all her slashing attacks at the basket were successful, but there were plenty of good results. At halftime, the Fluco girls had a comfortable 36-20 lead and Ivory had posted 17 of her team’s points.

In the first quarter Ivory hit for nine points, scoring seven straight of the Flucos’ points in mid-quarter, including a three-point play and a lay-in on a nice feed from Mya Wright. The Fluco defense was strong and the Hornets turned the ball over and were forced into difficult shots. The Flucos led 16-8 after the first eight minutes.

The second quarter scoring started with a three-point basket by Fluco point guard Jules Shepherd, who, like Ivory, is only a sophomore. The Flucos had six players in the scoring column in the second quarter, as they outscored Orange 20-12 for their comfortable 16-point halftime lead. Ivory had eight in the quarter, while Shepherd had five.

In the third quarter, the Fluco offense seemed to sputter a bit. Orange showed some offensive punch and cut the lead to 12 at 40-28. However, the Flucos turned to sophomore back-up guard Maggie Wentz for two three-point shots and the quarter ended with the 12-point lead intact, at 48-36.

The Flucos outscored the Hornets 7-1 to start the fourth quarter and the game was effectively over. These seven points came on a three-point basket by Ivory and back-to-back scores inside by Kyia Scott, yet another sophomore. While Ivory led the scoring, Scott contributed 12 points. Next in scoring with eight was Destini Monroe, a freshman. Shepherd and Wentz had seven and six respectively. White noted after the game that he was pleased with the team’s high energy level and its aggressive rebounding. Both teams actually played at a high energy pace with full court presses utilized by both sides. The Hornets did not have much size but they did keep the pressure on throughout the game with their pressing style. However, Shepherd, Ivory and Wright (also a sophomore) were able to calmly handle the press throughout the game.Although the Flucos are 7-7 at this point, the future looks promising. Two of the Hornets starters were seniors, while all but four points scored by the Flucos, in a game they easily won, were scored by underclassmen. Furthermore, the Flucos won the JV game 36-15.

On Jan. 16 the girls’ team traveled to Turner Ashby High. On Jan. 19 they will host the Powhatan Indians. On Jan. 23 the Monticello Mustangs will be at Fluvanna, and on Jan. 30 the girls will travel to Western Albemarle.





