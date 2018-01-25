Fluco girls falter in fourth and fall to Powhatan

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 25 January 2018



Based on the final score of 28-34, it might be assumed that the Flucos and the Powhatan Indians engaged in a fierce defensive battle on Friday (Jan. 19). That was not really the case.

Certainly both teams worked hard on the defensive end. In fact, after the game Fluco Coach Chad White praised his team for its hard work on defense, but the low score was actually more the result of off nights from the field by both teams.

The Flucos do not rely too heavily on outside shooting, but in this game they had none. The ball just would not go down. Powhatan, which came in with an impressive 9-3 record, had similar problems. Each team made only one three-point shot for the night, and the Flucos’ came at the final buzzer.

The best part of the game for the Flucos was the first four minutes. The Flucos’ usual full court press caused some problems for the Indians early. Sophomore Kyia Scott scored two quick baskets for the Flucos for a 4-0 lead. One of Scott’s baskets came on nice pass from senior center Jamika Johnson. Sophomore forward Mya Wright was fouled on a rebound put back attempt and made two free throws for a 6-0 lead. Powhatan made two free throws to make it 6-2.

Fluco sophomore guard Nevaeh Ivory grabbed a defensive rebound and took the ball the length of the court for a lay-up and the Flucos led 8-2. With a little over half of the quarter remaining, the Indians called time out. In the final four minutes of the quarter a lay-up by Powhatan was the only score.

Ominously for the Flucos, Wright went down with a sprained ankle with three minutes left in the quarter. She would not return. The Flucos were already without sophomore point guard Jules Shepherd, who was out ill. As a result they had to play the vast majority of the game against a strong opponent with two starters sidelined.

The third quarter was not pretty. Neither team was able to do much offensively. Powhatan opened the quarter with a three-point play and managed only five points the rest of the quarter. The Flucos did worse. They scored only six, with Broderick getting their only basket in the quarter on a rebound put back. Scott and Destini

Moore each had two free throws. The Indians led going into the final quarter 24-22.

The Flucos regained the lead very briefly as Ivory made one of two from the line and Broderick scored again from inside on a pass from sophomore guard Maggie Wentz. The Flucos led 25-24. Unfortunately for the Flucos, the Indians were able to score three quick baskets to grab a five point lead at 30-25. With time running down the Flucos started to take chances on defense and the Indians, a veteran team, took advantage and found players open for two easy lay-ups to open up a nine-point lead. At the buzzer, Monroe hit a three-pointer to cut the margin to six. Sophomores Ivory and Scott had six points for the game, while freshmen Monroe and Broderick each had five.

In addition to having Shepherd and Wright out, Scott and Ivory both rolled their ankles during the game and had to miss some playing time. The game was played on a day when there was no school due to bad weather. As a result, there was a minimal crowd on hand, diminishing the Fluco home court advantage.The Fluco girls hosted the Monticello Mustangs Jan. 23. On Jan. 26 they will play at Louisa County. On Jan. 30 they will host Western Albemarle and Jan.31 they will travel to the valley to take on Turner Ashby in a make-up of a game canceled due to bad weather.



