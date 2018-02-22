Beauty of banjos unveiled

Written by By Diane Paddock, Correspondent | 22 February 2018



Nearly 20 handmade instruments, including some beautiful banjos, will be on display at the Art Center of Orange beginning Feb. 1 with a meet and greet by the artist and maybe a song or two. The public is invited to see the craft, to hear the music and to learn the history of these amazing and attractive instruments.

The craft of banjos lies in their beauty and design. These handmade works of art by Orange physician Dena Jennings will be displayed at the center’s Morin Gallery which will be open to the public for viewing. Some of these organic instruments look like the banjos with which we are familiar. Some have long, graceful necks. Colors vary: greens and browns and yellows glow in full spectrum.

When one thinks of banjos, though, one generally thinks of music, and these handmade instruments truly sound amazing.

Banjos are “as much a percussive instrument as a stringed instrument,” because of the instrument’s drone string – a string shorter than the others on the instrument, explained Jennings. It offers a percussion tone, a “bumdiddy, bumdiddy, bumdiddy, bum” not offered by a traditional stringed instrument. Used in folk music, the instrument gives the song a “lot more expression,” she said.

But the true beauty of these instruments lies in their history. The craft of making gourd banjos dates back to before the 17th century, and they came to America with enslaved Africans. The akonting, which according to banjohistory.com is still played by the Jola tribe in Gambia, is a banjo made with three strings – two long and a drone – and that type of banjo is still played extensively in Appalachian music. The akonting is a precursor to the banjo, Jennings explained.

Jennings’ mother, Virginia, was born on Christmas Day in 1941 in a hollow in Kentucky. Jennings’ family –and their music – moved from those mountains in Kentucky to Akron, Ohio, before she was born. They were a part of the Great Migration north to find jobs in the rubber and car factories there.

As a child, Jennings sang practically before she was speaking complete sentences and learned to play the guitar when she was a child. Guitars, tambourines, jazz bass, drums and pianos accompanied soulful singing at her family’s Pentecostal church services. She didn’t realize until later in life that the roots of that music came from that hollow in Kentucky where her mama was raised. Affrilachian, a term coined by African American poet Frank X. Walker, basically refers to African Americans who live in or are native to Appalachia and its culture. The word has been adapted by ethnomusicologists to describe the rich tones and the deep heritage of the music they play.

The families who relocated from that Cumberland Gap in Kentucky to Akron are counted among those, Jennings explained.

Jennings and her two sisters, “The Sims Girls,” carried their music from church to the public and sang three-part harmony for grateful audiences and even on the radio.

Jennings has continued her interest in the music and craft of the gourd banjo since she was a young girl in addition to attending medical school at Ohio University and practicing medicine for 21 years. She met her husband while she was living in Canada, and she moved to Orange when they were married. She has been a doctor there for five years and has several patients from surrounding counties. Jennings and her husband have a farm outside of Orange where he grows medicinal herbs and makes herbal teas.

Jennings also makes limberjacks – percussion instruments with gourd heads that are designed to help keep time. Children enjoy playing with them, too. Jennings continues to make banjos and lead workshops on the art form, and she and her mother are writing a series of children’s books based on her mother’s upbringing in Kentucky.

