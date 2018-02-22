School Board postpones decision on bonus

( 0 Votes )

Written by Ruthann Carr, Correspondent | 22 February 2018



No bonus yet.

At Wednesday’s meeting (Feb. 14) the Fluvanna School Board voted to table the decision on employee bonuses until it presents its fiscal year 2019 budget request to the Board of Supervisors Feb. 21.

That budget request is $40,924,708.

That’s just shy of $1 million more than last year’s budget.

In discussing the bonus, Andrew Pullen (Columbia) suggested it would not look good for the Board to approve $390,000 in bonuses just one week before going to the county asking for almost $1 million more.

Pullen said if they wait, they could get the requested budget amount and still give the bonuses in the spring. “I’m not against giving the bonuses, but let’s have something to negotiate with,” he said.

Superintendent Chuck Winkler said fiscal budgets don’t carry over from year to year.

Winkler recommended a 1.5 percent bonus with no employee getting less than $700.

Brenda Gilliam, executive director of curriculum, instruction and finance, said if the School Board approved the bonus, the checks would be cut Feb. 28.

“This [FY18] budget was built including this [bonus],” she said. “This isn’t new to the Board of Supervisors or to our staff. It greatly worries me about the trust we have with them.”

Chair Perrie Johnson (Fork Union) asked if the money will be available in June. Winkler said yes, but he wouldn’t wait past May to vote on it.

Shirley Stewart (Rivanna) said Pullen had a valid point but she’s concerned about the message to staff. “Staff needs to be remunerated,” Stewart said. “I’d be willing to vote for the bonus sooner rather than later.”

Brenda Pace (Palmyra) said it was important to “make it up” to staff who suffered during the recession. “We haven’t had a lot of opportunities and I don’t know when we’ll get the opportunity again,” Pace said.

Johnson said she was willing to wait until the Board achieved consensus.

Winkler presented his proposed 2018-19 school year calendar which already drew criticism on social media for the number of half days built into it.

There are nine half days spread throughout the calendar in different months and different days of the week.

The Board seemed caught between the value of professional development for staff and the break in teaching time it brings with it.

Pullen asked if the half days could be more consistent – possibly on the same day of the week.

Stewart questioned if all of the half days were truly set aside for professional development or whether they included some work days.

A parent, Kelly O’Connor, spoke about the calendar during public comments. She acknowledged how hard it must be to create such a calendar and agreed everyone will not be pleased. She asked if more parents and teachers could be consulted.

“Could we have more consistency? Say every first Monday was a 1 p.m. release?” O’Connor said. “And the format is very confusing. Please get a simpler format.”

Winkler took in the suggestions and said he would bring it back to the Board at a later date. He wants to get the 2019 calendar approved as soon as possible. Then he wants to get a 2020 calendar approved so teachers and parents can plan.

In response to an earlier request by Pullen, Winkler had the middle and high school principals tell the Board what their cell phone policy is.

Principal Bradley Stang said middle school students are not allowed to have their phones on during the day unless they are using it at the teacher’s instruction. Students get one warning. If they don’t comply, the teacher takes the phone and the student gets it back at the end of the day. A second infraction means the parent must come to the school to retrieve the phone.

Principal James Barlow said it’s essentially the same at the high school. “Students are allowed to use their phones during free time – in between classes and during lunch,” Barlow said.

Pullen said he thought the policy was good.

In looking at the staff advisory meeting minutes tendered by Winkler, Pullen questioned the following discussion:

“Transgender: What are teachers supposed to do when students want to be called another name that is not on the roster? Call the students whatever they choose to be called. The key is that it is about the relationship with the child. We have to use their legal name for formal documents and accounting, but don’t create an issue with a student over their name preference if it can be avoided.

Our school board policy/stance is that whatever gender you were born as will determine the bathroom that you use. We also have gender-neutral restrooms.”

Pullen said it wasn’t fair to teachers and other students to call a student by another name.

Winkler said the most important thing is the teacher building a relationship with the student. “I can’t imagine what that student is going through,” Winkler said. “As long as they’re not requesting something derogatory, our attorney advised me to call that child what they want to be called.”

Charles Rittenhouse said it seemed “kind of trivial” to him.

Pullen asked if there are students taking advantage of it. Winkler said there weren’t.

Johnson asked if teachers had problems with it. Again, no, Winkler said.

Stewart said she agreed with Winkler that the relationship with the student is primary. “I believe there are many kids called names different than what’s on their birth certificate,” she said.

The roof at Carysbrook is leaking. Winkler said the lowest bid to replace the roof is $400,000. But school officials are looking into patching it for now. That would likely cost $100,000. He will report later on those findings.

Regarding the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) code of conduct, Pullen said he had no issues with any of the codes. The Board could change the title to the Fluvanna School Board code of conduct and that would work, he said.

Pullen said he personally did not want to become a member of the VSBA because he has concerns with some of the stands the group takes on some issues.

“I did not run to be beholden to the VSBA. I fundamentally disagree with using taxpayer money for lobbying,” Pullen said. “I voluntarily don’t want to be a part of it.”

Pace said she’s found participation in VSBA to be useful. “In the past, we’ve had them come and review with us,” she said. “They offer a lot of training and workshops we go to that connect us with other school boards. We learn the legality of things. It has its advantages.”

Stewart wants the VSBA to come and train the Board on “how to be a more effective team,” she said. “I’d like to have the VSBA provide us with training. Not to be in lockstep with them but to learn to be a better Board.”

Stewart said she’d like to have VSBA do that training within the next six months. But there’s a catch, she said: “They require 100 percent participation.”



