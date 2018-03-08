Horace Scruggs hits the high notes with lecture and music

Written by Page H. Gifford, Correspondent | 08 March 2018



Horace Scruggs presented his third lecture/musical program in a four-part series on black music and its evolution and influence on American culture at Carysbrook Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 24. Scruggs’ lecture, “Love Peace and Soul-diers,” was accentuated by the strong and versatile voices and musicians, all of them local. They sang songs that not only illustrated the key points of his lecture but moved the audience through words and music that reflected the past struggles and the triumphs of African Americans while tracing their musical history through the civil rights movement.

A large, diverse audience always attends Scruggs’ lecture/music events. Scruggs began his lecture with the music of slaves and its roots in the African culture as witnessed through the spirituals which sang of a yearning to be free.

“For the Africans, music was personal, spiritual. For the Europeans, music was always for show,” said Scruggs. “A wife or a daughter had to learn to play the piano, and everyone would gather around the piano to listen to them play or sing. It was always in concert and with a crowd,” said Scruggs.

This was followed by a haunting song about the Underground Railroad, celebrating the promise of freedom, “There’s a railroad where no whistle blows.”

“The Civil War changed all this and the Reconstruction brought change of a different kind in the form of segregation.” Scruggs explained the two characters that emerged from the era; the familiar Jim Crow and the lesser known Zip Coon. Jim Crow represented the lazy black and Zip Coon represented the uppity black trying to better himself, often ostracized by their own people.

“Then came the minstrel shows and black face. It was propaganda.” Scruggs added that music began to change for them as well and instruments like the banjo - which was an African instrument - was absorbed by southern culture. African Americans moved away from the banjo, rejecting it and its symbolism. The minstrel shows and black face mocked the African Americans with unflattering stereotypes.

“Be-bop came later during the Big Band era. Music was characterized by a fast tempo, complex chord progressions with rapid chord and numerous key changes,” he said. “You had to have skill and understand music theory and many African-Americans were the only ones who could play this kind of music. It didn’t last long or have the appeal that other styles had but it is worth noting.” Jazz spawned a new generation of legendary musicians including Charlie Bird Parker, John Coltrane, Thelonius Monk, Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis.

Then the ‘50s and ‘60s came, bringing defiance with desegregation, Brown vs. The Board of Education and Rosa Parks, who stood her ground by refusing to give up her seat on a bus. This led to marches, demand for equality and Martin Luther King Jr.’s peaceful leadership, and finally the Civil Rights Act. The singers erupted into song with “We Shall Overcome,” an old spiritual that slaves once sang. “What’s Going On?” was Marvin Gaye’s testimony to the times done with Horace Scruggs signature arrangement.

Scruggs ended his lecture recalling the sound of Motown and Barry Gordy, who gave blacks a voice in the music industry with their own record label.

“But he tried to polish it up to appeal to white audiences, making it less edgy and gritty.” Motown is often associated with big names like Diana Ross and The Supremes, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder and the early Jackson Five and later Michael Jackson. “But there were still black musicians who maintained their edgy and gritty style,” Scruggs said.

The theme throughout focused on the African American experience from oppression through the civil rights movement, ending with the more uplifting “People Get Ready,” and the upbeat “Love Train,” from the 1970s. Scruggs has one more lecture left in the series for next year.

