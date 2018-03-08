Winter sports banquet highlights Fluco accomplishments

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 08 March 2018



The Flying Flucos’ annual winter sports banquet was held at the high school on Wednesday, Feb. 28. As is normally the case there was a large crowd of student athletes, parents, grandparents and siblings on hand. Athletic Director Scott Morris acted as master of ceremonies.

The format of the Fluco sports banquets is always the same. After everyone has been through the buffet line, Morris calls the coaches to the microphone to report on their respective seasons and to acknowledge their teams’ standout performers.

Boys’ basketball Coach Jason Davis reported that his squad had a “great” season. The team did not record a lot of wins but improved upon the prior year’s performance. Davis noted that senior forward AJ Gregory was named to the All-Jefferson District first team. Coach Chad White followed Davis and he reported that his girls’ basketball team played in the Jefferson District semi-finals and the Region 3C quarter-finals. The team had three sophomores and a freshman receive year-end Jefferson District recognition. Navaeh Ivory was named to the first team All-Jefferson District. Kyia Scott received second-team honors and Mya Wright and Destini Monroe were honorable mentions.

A host of outstanding performances and honors won were announced by indoor track and field coaches Rose Brogan and Tom Casto. Brogan reported that the girls’ team finished fourth in the Jefferson District, fourth in the 3C regional meet and 6th at the state meet. Amina Wilson led the way with Jefferson District and region 3C championships in the pole vault. She finished second in the state meet. The 4X800 relay team was also impressive. It garnered All-District honors and then won the Region title with a school record performance. The team consisted of Kieri Hart, Saige Haney, Emily Smeds and Kristen Cabrera.

The boys’ indoor track and field team was fifth in the District and fourth in the Region. Christian Holland led the way for the boys. He was All-District and All-Region in three jumping events - the long jump, high jump and the triple jump. Colby Martin was All-District and All-Region in the 55 m hurdles and All-District in the long jump. Dante Eddings was All-District and All-Region in the 55 m. Joey VanDyke gained the same honors in the shot put. All-District honors went to Griffin Klauder in the 55 m hurdles and to Kevin Alvarenga and Justin Sullivan in the pole vault. All-Region honors went to Jack Rice in the 1600m, Prophett Harris in the long jump and Eli Hartzog in the shot put. All Region went to the 4X200 relay team and the 4X400 relay team. Martin, Eddings, Alvarenga and Cameron Holland were the 200 team and Ethan Solga, Klauder, Cameron Holland and Hartzog made up the 400 m team. The boys’ teams’ only All-State honoree was Rice in the 1600 m race.

The girls’ swim and dive teams under Coach Feda Morton had an excellent season. The boys’ team was not as strong. The girls finished fifth out of 23 teams at the Region event. The boys were 20th. During this event seven new school records were established. Hunter Strickland set two of these records for the boys, in the 200 IM and the 100 free. Abby Fuller also set two new school records, swimming in the 50 and the 100 free. Zoe Moore set a new school record in the 500 free, and so did Abby Harlow in the 100 breaststroke, The 200 free relay team also set a new school record. The team consisted of Harlow, Fuller, Moore and Caylyn McNaul.

Wrestling Coach Michael Gore reported that although his squad was young and inexperienced this year, a lot of progress was made on the mat. At the Region 3C meet at Western Albemarle, Tyler Haynes at 106 pounds and Mason Justus at 132 pounds both finished fourth and qualified for the state meet at Churchland High. John Bland III, Shawn Metcalf and Caleb Stoltz just missed out on qualifying. At the State meet, Justus won his first match, but Haynes was forced out due to injury.

