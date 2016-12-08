Wildlife center highlights winter adaptations

( 0 Votes )

Written by Page H. Gifford, Correspondent | 08 December 2016



Developing awareness about wildlife is like learning about another culture.

Each species has been on this earth for centuries and has learned to survive and procreate without much help from humans. Yet there are times when it is necessary for people to intervene and help. This is where the Wildlife Center of Virginia (WCV) in Waynesboro comes into play.

On Nov. 19 the Lake Monticello Wildlife Committee sponsored programs called Wild Winter Worlds (Winter Adaptations) and Home Sweet Habitat at Grace and Glory Church in Palmyra. The events featured guest speaker Alex Waring, WCV outreach coordinator. Waring was accompanied by three wild friends: Wilson, an eastern box turtle; Phoebe, a 3-year-old opossum; and Grayson, a 9-year-old broad-winged hawk.

Waring began by discussing WCV’s mission.

“The center began in 1982 in a barn with five patients,” he said. “Today we have 2,500 to 3,000 patients per year including everything from squirrels to snakes, frogs and bears.” The center boasts a wildlife hospital, five veterinarians, a 24-hour hotline and volunteers throughout the state. It is all supported by grants and donations, Waring said. They treat the animals, rehabilitate them and re-release them into the wild unless that is not practical.

“Wildlife rehab works with the animals to make sure they are fit and strong to be released back into the wild,” Waring said. “We recently treated five bald eagles for lead toxicity.” Hunters may have used lead pellets or scattershot, he said, leading to lead contamination of whatever the eagles ate.

Waring explained that animals have three options for surviving harsh winters: hibernate, which is what bears do; migrate, which is what geese do; or tough it out, like deer. He then brought out Wilson, who could not return to the wild because he would never be able to find his specific habitat. Wilson was found in a foreign habitat away from where he was raised and lived and for turtles this can be deadly.

“Turtles are slow to adapt to change and often live in an area a quarter of a mile wide and die in that same area,” Waring said. “Turtles live between 35 to 40 years but cannot survive outside their habitat if moved elsewhere.” For this reason, it is not a wise choice to pick up turtles and take them away from their habitats, as was the case with Wilson.

Someone asked what happens if a turtle gets hit in the road.

“Their blood clots quicker and they can be injured and survive differently than mammals,” Waring said.

Next to come out and greet the audience was Phoebe, who at 3 years old was considered elderly for an opossum, since they do not live long lives. Phoebe was found in her dead mother’s pouch after her mother was hit by a car. She had a skull fracture and lost an eye which was the reason she could not be released into the wild, so like Wilson and Grayson, she lives the remainder of her life at the center as a goodwill ambassador.

Some wondered if there was any truth to idea of opossums sleeping upside down, hanging from tree limbs by their tails.

“That’s a myth,” Waring said. He added that Phoebe has 50 sharp teeth and two opposing thumbs. Opossums are American’s only marsupial, he said. When born, they are the size of a jelly bean and live in the pouch until they are the size of a large potato. The mother often carries five to six babies in the pouch.

Last to come out, perched on Waring’s arm, was Grayson, who turned out to be female. She gazed regally about the room with a sharp, quick look.

“Everyone at the wildlife center believed Grayson was a boy until she laid eggs,” said Waring. “Grayson was hit by a car, which injured her wing so she can’t fly. She has been training for three to four months to be a wildlife education animal.”

When one audience member asked how long she would live, Waring said he expected her to live between 15 and 20 years in captivity.

He described the migratory process of birds that often fly upwards of 15,000 miles to their destination and often do it alone. Solitary, they ride the thermal currents toward South and Central America.

When these animals were in jeopardy, human intervention was needed to save their lives. For this the WCV won the National Conservation Award from the National Wildlife Federation.

Waring invited families and the children present to check out WCV’s website at http://wildlifecenter.org/ and to watch the “critter cams” to see some of the wildlife up close and personal.

