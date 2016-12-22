Fluco girls top Orange 65-51 in free throw marathon

( 0 Votes )

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 22 December 2016



Fluco girls’ basketball Coach Chad White often repeats the axiom that “everything is built off our defense.” His team plays tight and aggressive man-to-man defense most of the time. That was certainly the case on Friday (Dec. 16) when the Flying Flucos hosted the Hornets from Orange County. The Hornets also played tough defense and the officials called the game extremely closely.

As a result, both teams piled up fouls and free throws. The Hornets went to the line on 13 successive possessions in the second half and took 40 free throws in the game. The Flucos’ leading scorer was senior point guard Chaniya Brown. She had 22 points, with 16 from the line.

The Flucos were playing without high scoring freshman guard Kia Scott, who was out due to injury. However, several other freshmen made major contributions. In the first quarter the Flucos established control, outscoring the Hornets 15-4. Freshman guard Nevaeh Ivory opened the scoring with a three-point basket and easily outscored the entire Orange County team in the quarter with nine points. She had two lay-ups and a medium range jump shot in addition to the three pointer. Brown had six in the first quarter, as these two had all the Fluco points in the opening stanza.

In the second quarter, the Flucos extended their lead, outscoring the Hornets 11-6 for a 26-10 half time lead. Freshman guard Jules Shepherd and freshman wing player Mya Wright each had two baskets, while Brown got the other three points for the Flucos. The Fluco defense smothered the Hornets in the first half, and the Flucos never lost control of the game in the second half, although the Hornets did manage to cut the lead to six on a couple of occasions.

In the third quarter the Hornets made a couple of three-point shots and also sank some free throws to outscore the Flucos 23-16, cutting the margin to nine. Six players scored for the Flucos in the quarter with senior wing player Darrin Martin leading the way with five points.

The Hornets opened the third quarter with a three-point shot, closing to within six. However, the Flucos never appeared to be rattled and they bore down and kicked the margin back up in the fourth quarter to win going away. In the fourth quarter, Shepherd had four baskets, including two nice medium range jumpers. The medium range jump shot was something the Fluco defense denied Orange all game. Brown iced the game with a basket and eight free throws, as the Hornets fouled to try and close the gap.

Brown led the Flucos in scoring with 22 points, Shepherd had 12 and Ivory had 14. Starting junior post player Jemika Johnson was strong on the boards and played strong inside defense for the Flucos. When she had to go out due to foul trouble, Wright was able to take up the slack on the boards, coming off the bench.

After the game Coach White noted that he has a very young team this year, so he was pleased that the team kept its composure when Orange cut the lead to six points. In the composure department, White has a strong presence in Brown, the senior point guard.

On Dec. 20, the girls hosted Monticello High. They are then off for the Christmas break, and return to action on Dec. 28 and 29, hosting the Holiday Bash tournament.

On Jan. 3, they play at Charlottesville and on Jan. 6 they host Powhatan.