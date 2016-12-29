Fluvanna sports year in review

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 29 December 2016



In February, Fluvanna County High School held its annual winter banquet to honor its top athletes in winter sports. A number of coaches had a variety of honors to announce, but leading the way in recognition was indoor track and field athlete Matasha Martin. Coach Rose Brogan reported that Martin was all-conference in four events and all-region in five events. She was named the Region 3A female track athlete of the year and Region 3A female runner of the year. Leading the boys in indoor track and field was Keegan Campanelli who was conference champion in pole vault and all-region in the event.

Another award winner, Kate Stutz, was first team all-conference in basketball and Jefferson District player of the year. The boys’ basketball team had a down year, but the really big news was that long-time and highly successful boys’ basketball Coach Munro Rateau announced he was stepping down. The basketball court at the high school has now been named in his honor.

The girls’ swim team was led by Caylyn McNaul, Stephanie Nardone and Lydia Renard. The standout for the boys’ swim team was Michael DiFazio. In wrestling, Coach Michael Gore said that Esa Mayo-Pitts, Ian Dillon, Mason Justus and Quinto Couch were his team’s standouts.

In May, the Lake Monticello golf course hosts the prestigious Faulconer Invitational golf tournament. It is one of the highlights of the Fluvanna sports season. This year the weather did not cooperate and the tournament was played on a raw, wet weekend. Golf pro Mark Marshall and course superintendent Jim Prucnal managed to get a full tournament in, and the first-time winner – by one stroke – was Lee Fisher, who played his college golf down the road at Longwood University.

Due to Lake Monticello’s renovation and replacement project, which shut down the main clubhouse, Fluvanna County lost out on the annual University of Virginia rowing meet. This picturesque contest has long been a key event of the year on the Fluvanna sports calendar. Hopefully the rowers will be back in 2017.

In late May, the high school held its annual spring sports banquet. Baseball coach Mike Sheridan reported that outfielder Shawn Hoyfield was first team all-conference for the Flying Flucos. The softball team under interim Coach Darrin McCauley did not have any first team honorees, but three players made the all-conference second team.

Outdoor girls’ track and field Coach Brogan had a host of athletes who won a variety of honors and awards. As was the case with the indoor team, Matasha Martin led the way. She was the girls’ MVP runner at the regional meet. Eleven Fluco female athletes achieved all-region honors. LaMaya Lacy was second in her event, as was the 4X100 relay team of Martin, Alexandria Daniels, Autumn Shepherd and Madison Brown.

Tom Casto, coach of the boys’ outdoor track and field team reported that the 4X100 relay team of Katriel Smith, Jordan Milton, DeAndre Lewis and Quinton Burgess were all-region and qualified for the state meet. The girls’ and boys’ lacrosse teams continued to make progress, as did the tennis teams. In soccer, Coach Earl Gibson said that Carter Allbaugh was all-conference first team. Coach Kristen Davis reported that her girls’ team also had a first team all-conference honoree in Cyan Coates.

In June, the men’s member guest tournament at Lake Monticello golf course was won in a dramatic shoot-out by the team of Stan Leap and Karl Cooper. The summer sports season is always highlighted by the swim competitions involving the local swim squads: the Lake Monticello Sharks and the FAST Makos. Both teams are always expertly coached and hundreds of local swimmers compete. Once again in 2016 the Fourth of July was highlighted by the 5K run and the swim across the lake – fun events for both adults and youth.

In November, the high school held its annual fall sports banquet. Football coach Steve Szarmach announced at the banquet that his team had one first team all-conference performer: Alan Torres, the team’s punter. Coach Casto said that the boys’ cross country team’s Jack Rice made the all-conference team. Coach Brogan had two runners make all-conference in girls’ cross country: Saige Haney and Jackie Rodriquez. For the volleyball team, Coach Christi Harlowe-Garrett reported that Sophie Kershner was first team all-conference. Coach Bryan Searcy noted that the golf team was led in 2016 by Jack Stanke. Cheer coach Julia Hogue said that five from the competition cheer squad gained all-conference recognition: Frances Fulton, Amina Wilson, Madison Brown, Emily Liles and Briana Knox.

Last, but certainly not least, signing ceremonies were held during the year for two Fluco athletes going on to play at the Division I level. Maddie Messier signed to play soccer at Virginia Military Institute and Carter Allbaugh signed to play soccer at James Madison University.

