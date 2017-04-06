Fun events spring up

( 0 Votes )

Written by Wendy Edwards, Correspondent | 06 April 2017



Then the JD5K brings the opportunity to support Donate Life Virginia and The JD Dickinson Memorial Foundation. Get together with family and friends while creating awareness in honor of Fluvanna husband, father, golfer, and organ donor, JD Dickinson, and others like him.



Rabies clinic

Great weather brings more pests. It’s a good time to treat animals for fleas and ticks and get them caught up on vaccines. The Fluvanna County SPCA is hosting a rabies clinic Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Pleasant Grove Dog Park in Palmyra.



Earth Day celebration

Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, and Pleasant Grove will be full of awesome nature hikes and educational experiences. Fluvanna County’s 4th Annual Earth Day Celebration will feature a “Leave No Trace” awareness workshop and a used tire drop-off.



Camp Friendship open house

Camp Friendship is open to the public for its spring open house on April 22. Friends and families are welcome to come by and get to know the camp. Take a tour, meet the directors and see what Friendship is all about.



Old Farm Day

If a walk through time is more your pace, Old Farm Day fills Pleasant Grove Park with fascinating demonstrations by heritage craftsmen, educational activities for kids, toe-tapping music, and incredible collections of heritage farm equipment, plus displays from community churches and organizations, contests, and great food from more than 100 local vendors and exhibitors. That’s coming up on Saturday, May 6.



Quetzal Kite Festival

The region’s premier kite festival is coming to Fluvanna by way of the Quetzal Kite Festival. Bring the whole family to Pleasant Grove Park on Saturday, May 13, for a day full of colorful adventure. Kite flyers from Richmond Air Force and Wings Over Washington kite clubs will be on hand to demonstrate fun for everyone.



