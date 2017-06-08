Job hunters converge at employment fair

( 0 Votes )

Written by Ruthann Carr, Correspondent | 08 June 2017



Even though Fluvanna’s unemployment rate is only 3.1, people are still looking for work.

So the Virginia Employment Commission held a job fair June 2 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church near Lake Monticello.

More than 40 people showed up to visit nearly 20 employers hoping to hire.

Anthony Edmonds said he was thinking about a career change and stopped by to check things out. “I’m looking for possible opportunities,” he said. “They need to have more job fairs here because some people can’t make it to Charlottesville.“

Flora Cardwell and Tammy Richardson represented the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women. Cardwell, the human resource manager, said it was a good experience to prepare her for the Correctional Center job fair June 14.

“This is excellent exposure for us,” she said. “Our job fair is all day, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. We have lots of openings and will be making offers on the spot.”



Tracey Williams, owner of Jefferson Pharmacy, was looking to hire someone and said she was happy to talk to a few prospects.

Edmonds said it wasn’t the biggest job fair he’s attended, but it met his needs. “There weren’t too many, but just enough. There was everything from corrections to the food industry to retail to temp work,” he said.

Tom Gillette of the Virginia Workforce Network said Fluvanna’s unemployment rate is low. Fluvanna’s rate is lower than the state’s, which is 4.1 percent. And that’s even lower than the national rate of 4.8 percent.

But Gillette said he and others in the field won’t be happy until the rate is zero.

The day didn’t just offer exposure to potential employers.

Scott Trice, an employment specialist with the state commission, held an etiquette skills workshop at 9 a.m. “We talk about interview skills, salary negotiations – just generally how to conduct yourself in an interview,” he said.

Trice greets each prospective employee with a handshake to determine how the person greets another.

“Studies show an employer’s first impression is important and that’s part of what they base it on. Does the person have a firm, confident handshake and do they look them directly in the eye,” he said.

Trice gives each candidate tips on how to improve their handshake. He also counsels them on how to dress. “I will tell someone who is dressed appropriately, ‘That’s how you dress for a job.’ People like examples. It helps with their confidence and confidence is key,” he said.

Trice said he is holding a Women’s Workshop on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charlottesville office at 2211 Hydraulic Road. He will go over the same information in more detail and geared toward issues women face on job interviews.

Job seekers will be happy to hear another job fair may be scheduled in the fall, Gillette said.

