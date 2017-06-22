Meet the candidates vying for Board of Supervisors

( 0 Votes )

Written by Christina Dimeo, Editor | 22 June 2017



The make up of Fluvanna’s top governing body may change after the Nov. 7 election.

Four candidates submitted the necessary paperwork by the June 13 deadline to appear on the ballot for Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors.

Lake Monticello resident Darrell Byers is challenging incumbent Rivanna District Supervisor Tony O’Brien.

Current Supervisors Mike Sheridan (Columbia District) and Don Weaver (Cunningham District) are running unopposed.

Those who win the election will serve a four-year term from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2021.

The Palmyra District seat, currently held by Supervisor Trish Eager, and the Fork Union District seat, currently held by Mozell Booker, will not open for another two years.

I’m running because I’m very concerned about the welfare of Fluvanna. I’m particularly concerned about our tax rate. I’m even more concerned about education.

The possibility of being a supervisor and having input as relates to education really excites me because I want to make sure we’re putting money in the right places and doing the right things. I want to look at whether there is a possibility to lower the tax rate, because our tax rate in Fluvanna is not equivalent to some of our neighboring jurisdictions, particularly as it relates to services. I’d like to see what it is that we can do to lower our tax rate while making sure we’re getting the same services, not cutting them.

Regarding education, I think that we have to invest in our teachers. That’s extremely important. Students are our future, but everything starts with the teachers. We need to make sure we have the right teachers in the right place doing the best things for the students. We need to sustain our teachers. It’s not necessarily about adding more personnel, but rather making sure that our teachers are being paid for what they’re doing and that we have the best teachers.

As a Board member I would do all I could to ensure the sheriff and other public safety partners are equipped to do their important work. This coincides with my belief of taking care of those who serve our community by providing the proper resources and pay to do their job well.



Tony O’Brien, incumbent

Being able to serve on the Board of Supervisors has been a tremendous honor and privilege.

I first ran because I had a daughter who was getting ready to attend the high school, and as discussion indicated its shutdown seemed imminent, the community rightfully protested. As part of that effort, I met a lot of people who shared a great love to see our community grow and change while still respecting its history.

During my original campaign I promised to strengthen core services, including fire, rescue, sheriff’s office, schools and social services. Working with my colleagues I believe we have kept our promises and created a better Fluvanna for all of our citizens. To continue to provide quality core services for our community, economic development was paramount. I earnestly believe that we had to commit to bringing water to Zion Crossroads and I diligently fought hard to negotiate and bring water to our county while working with Louisa County to ensure that we would minimize the burden to taxpayers but maximize the opportunity for Fluvanna to succeed.

I’m running again because while I’ve helped to plant the seed that will help Fluvanna to succeed, I want to ensure that we move forward.

One of the best things that has happened to me over the last four years, besides all of the great friendships I have made with so many community members, is understanding the importance and vitality of a healthy and thriving community where everyone is committed to its success. That is my continuing promise to Fluvanna.



Columbia District

Mike Sheridan, incumbent

My biggest goal is to see Fluvanna advance with economic development. Right now we’re in the process of getting the water line started at Zion Crossroads. That’s going to be huge for us in that it opens the door for businesses to start coming in. That’s the first and foremost thing.

I think Fluvanna is moving forward in a positive direction. I’m very proud of the radio project we have undertaken. It’s going to make a huge difference to the first responders and sheriff’s department. They will depend greatly on this to keep lives safe in our county.



Cunningham District

Don Weaver, incumbent

One of the things that I’m proud that Fluvanna has accomplished during my tenure is our library. Gene Ott and I were involved in that. Also, the sheriff’s office was a dungeon where it was before. Now we have a new one. I am proud of Pleasant Grove especially for our young people. That has been a real success story.

I get credit for voting “no” a lot, and I don’t mind that at all, but I have certainly supported very successful things in the past. And when I vote for something, I certainly know the background before I vote. I want a conservative vote balancing out the Board. Government needs to be run like a business, but state, local and federal government – none of them are run like a business. We always say, “Well, we can raise the tax rate.” That’s too easy. Everyone wants what they want, and if you don’t want to approve it, you’re one of the bad guys – which is fine with me.

I represent the taxpayers. Taxpayers come first, then what money we have we’ll try to be fair to everyone. Some years you can’t have raises. I’ve been in businesses where they’ve laid off as many as 25 percent of the people because the business was having a hard time. You make hard decisions in business. You think you’re making hard decisions in government but you very seldom are. And if you are in trouble in government it’s because you’ve made bad decisions in the past, like we are right now with $100 million in debt.

