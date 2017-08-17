Partial solar eclipse headed for Fluvanna

( 0 Votes )

Written by Christina Dimeo, Editor | 17 August 2017



The path of the Great American Solar Eclipse that takes place Monday (Aug. 21) misses Virginia. But Fluvanna residents who have chosen not to travel to see it will still be in for a show.

Although people in Fluvanna will not be able to see totality – the fleeting minutes during which the moon completely covers the face of the sun – they will witness a partial solar eclipse.

By coincidence or design, the apparent size of the sun and moon are nearly identical when seen from the earth. Though the sun’s diameter is 400 times bigger than the moon’s, its extreme distance from the earth – 93 million miles compared to 239,000 miles from the earth to the moon – makes it appear almost exactly the same size as the moon in the sky.

Every so often the moon passes directly in front of the sun, blacking out most of its light. If the moon were smaller in apparent size than the sun, eclipses wouldn’t be a big deal. Light from the sun is so powerful that a small darkening would likely pass unnoticed by all but studious astronomers.

On the flip side, if the moon were larger in apparent size than the sun, solar eclipses would be dark indeed. But such an event would erase one of the most breathtaking elements in a solar eclipse – the appearance of the sun’s corona.

The sun is a huge ball of gas – mostly hydrogen, some helium – that, from earth, looks like a neatly-drawn circle. But actually, its outermost layer – called a corona, or crown – stretches for 5 million miles in a hazy aura of light. The relative faintness of the corona compared to the blazing ball of the sun makes it impossible to detect the corona with the naked eye.

Except during an eclipse. The moon neatly fits over the ball of the sun, blocking the sun’s powerful rays and leaving the ghostly corona front and center in the sky.

The world plunges into semidarkness. Sunset-colored hues glow around the rim of the sky in all directions. The temperature drops noticeably. Birds can stop chirping and flowers can fold up for the night.

Totality is fleeting. The moon is hurtling through space at 2,300 miles per hour. The longest anyone will experience totality during this eclipse is about two minutes and 40 seconds.

As the moon continues on its path, the sun peeks out – at first, through a crater or valley in the moon’s surface. The first brilliant rays of light emanating from one tiny spot are not yet powerful enough to obscure the corona, and create what is elegantly titled the “diamond ring effect.”

Millions of people from around the U.S. and the world are expected to flock to the path of the eclipse, which cuts through the country from Washington to South Carolina. This eclipse is the first in almost a century that sweeps from one coast of the country to the other, and it is the first time a solar eclipse was visible only from America since before the country was founded.

Those who stay in Fluvanna will miss out on the spectacle of totality. But they can still witness a partial solar eclipse.

Beginning around 1:15 p.m., the moon will begin to pass in front of the sun. The peak of the partial eclipse as seen from Fluvanna will occur around 2:41 p.m. Only a slim crescent of the sun will be visible. Though the world will not grow dark, observant Fluvannians may be able to notice a lessening of light.

Contrary to dusk, when the world grows dimmer but rose-colored, this lessening of light may seem more stark. Sunlight will shine as white-yellow as ever, but there will be less of it. It can seem like a mix of bright and black.

Eager observers must remember one thing. Looking directly at the sun, during a partial eclipse or at any other time, can cause vision loss or even blindness. For that reason, it is imperative to use eye protection when viewing the eclipse. Regular sunglasses will not suffice. According to NASA, they transmit thousands of times too much sunlight for the eye to safely absorb.

So-called eclipse glasses or solar viewers must be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard, and cannot be scratched or damaged.

Fluvanna observers may remove their glasses to look around at the darkening of light in their surroundings, just as they can walk around outside every day without protective eyewear. But the moment they decide to look back at the sun to view the eclipse’s progress, they must make sure their eyewear is back on.

The next total solar eclipse will occur in two years, on July 2, 2019, but will only be visible over the Pacific Ocean and South America.

Eclipse chasers, who plan their jaunts over the globe around the location of the next eclipse, are no doubt already arranging their visits. If you stayed put in Fluvanna this time around, consider joining them.

But if your budget or inclination doesn’t allow for travel outside of the U.S, consider preparing for the next American solar eclipse in seven years. On April 8, 2024, an eclipse swath will cut through the U.S. starting near San Antonio, Texas. It will progress northeast through Arkansas, Indiana and Ohio, before following the Canadian border into New York and Maine.

Unfortunately, this eclipse will also miss Virginia. But Fluvanna residents have seven years to plan a trip to experience the event of a lifetime. Go. You won’t regret it.

