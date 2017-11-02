Fluco girls win Jefferson district cross country competition

Written by Duncan Nixon, CorrespondentThe Jefferson District held its year-end District meet Wednesday (Oct. 25) at Pleasant Grove, the Flying Flucos’ home course. In an incredibly close finish, the Fluco girls came out as the District champions, besting perennial powerhouse Western Albemarle High by a single point at 48-47. The result emphasizes how important it is in a team running event for all runners to perform to the best of their ability. The finishing positions of each of the team’s top five runners are added to determine a team’s score. For the Flucos Emily Smeds finished second, Saige Haney was fifth, Emily Beckman came in 11th, Hattie Lintecum was 12th and Kristen Cabrera was 17th. If any one of these athletes had been beaten by a Western Albemarle runner who finished behind her, the Flucos would not have claimed the title. In fact, Lintecum was one and a half second faster than a runner from Western Albemarle. If their 12th and 13th positions had been reversed the Flucos would have finished second. By finishing in the top 15, Smeds, Haney, Beckman and Lintecom all made All-District. On the boys’ side, Jack Rice finished 11th and gained All-District honors. | 02 November 2017



