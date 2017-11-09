Fluco volleyball team scores breathtaking win

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 09 November 2017



With important play-off positioning on the line, the Flying Fluco volleyball team traveled to long-time rival Western Albemarle last Tuesday (Oct. 31). The Flucos won the match in five grueling games.

The Warriors opened strong before their home crowd, topping the Flucos 25-21 in the first game. The Flucos quickly bounced back, capturing the second game by an impressive 25-13 score. Even though they lost game two by a wide margin, Western Albemarle did not fold. They took the third game by the same score as the first. Of course, this result put the Flucos back in serious jeopardy.

The Flucos dug in and won game four by a 25-20 score to force a fifth and deciding game. In a close battle, the Flucos prevailed 15-13 to win the match. Coach Christi Harlowe-Garrett described the match as a “crazy night and a great match.” Christina Walker led the way at the net for the Flucos recording an impressive 16 kill shots and five blocks. Abby Sherman was also a major contributor up front with 10 kill shots. Candice Shaheen was the defensive standout with 32 digs. Harlowe-Garrett noted that Shaheen recorded the school record for digs in a game earlier in the season.

This match determined the seeding for the Region 3C play-offs. The Flucos’ win over Western Albemarle means that they became the number five seed, while Western Albemarle fell to the number eight seed. The play-offs began Nov. 2. The Flucos had to travel all the way to number three seed, Liberty-Bedford High, which is located off Route 81 south of Lexington. Liberty had a 12-9 regular season record. However, the Warriors had to travel to the slightly closer number one seed, Fort Defiance High, which finished the regular season at 21-1.



