Ryant Washington appointed to governor-elect’s administration

Written by Christina Dimeo, Editor | 28 December 2017





Ryant Washington, Fluvanna’s long-time sheriff, will join the administration of Governor-Elect Ralph Northam (D) as deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security, according to a Dec. 19 release from Northam’s office.

In 2014 Gov. Terry McAuliffe appointed Washington as special policy advisor for law enforcement at the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Before this appointment, Washington spent 14 years as Fluvanna’s popular sheriff. He has worked in law enforcement since 1990 as a deputy sheriff and Virginia state trooper. Washington and his wife, Camilla Washington, live in Palmyra. They have twin sons: Christopher and Nicholas.

