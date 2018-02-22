Fluco girls fall to Charlottesville in District semifinal

Written by Duncan Nixon, Correspondent | 22 February 2018



The game was not pretty, but it was intense. The Fluco girls traveled to Charlottesville High to take on the Black Knights in the Jefferson District semifinal on Monday (Feb. 12). With both teams playing mostly full court press on defense, the game was filled with fouls and turnovers. The Flucos hung in against the number two seed in the District, but ultimately could not keep up with the Black Knights’ pace, falling 39-56.

Sophomore forward Kyia Scott was the story for the Flucos in the first quarter, as she was able to score four baskets inside and convert a free throw for nine points in the quarter. The Flucos led 10-5 midway through the quarter but Charlottesville managed to come back and the quarter ended in a 12-12 tie.

Early in the second quarter, Fluco point guard sophomore Jules Shepherd converted two free throws and Scott moved outside to sink a three-point shot. Senior center Jemika Johnson scored on a rebound and midway through the quarter the score was still tied at 19-19. Unfortunately for the Flucos the Black Knights scored five in the second half of the quarter and the Flucos were held scoreless. As a result, the Black Knights took as 24-19 lead at halftime.

The third quarter started the same way the second quarter ended. In the first four minutes of the quarter the Flucos were scoreless, while the Black Knights managed to make three lay-ups for an 11-point lead at 30-19. Sophomore forward Mya Wright finally broke the drought for the Flucos with a strong drive for a lay-up, but the damage was done. Scott followed with a lay-in, but Charlottesville countered with one of their own. Freshman Destini Monroe sank a three-point shot to cut the lead to seven at 26-33. Scott made one of two from the line and it was a six-point game.

Charlottesville, playing at home and with confidence, was not to be denied. The Black Knights finished the quarter with six straight points on a free throw, a short jump shot and a three-pointer. They took a 12-point led to the fourth quarter. In the first three quarters the most the Flucos scored in a quarter was 12 against Charlottesville’s intense defense. It did not look promising for the Flucos.

The Flucos played intensely in the final quarter but ended up having to foul to try to get the ball back. The Black Knights made their free throws and the Flucos slipped further and further behind. Fluvanna scored 12 in the final stanza, while Charlottesville finished with 17 in the quarter for a final score that did not reflect the closeness and intensity of the contest.

The Flucos were led in scoring by Scott who pumped in 18. Wright scored seven and sophomore guard Nevaeh Ivory had six. The Flucos made it to the semifinal game by beating Monticello High at home on Feb. 9. The final score of that game was 33-30 with the Flucos outscoring the Mustangs 13-3 in the final quarter. Ivory led the scoring with nine, while Scott and Wright had seven.

After the game, Coach Chad White was pleased that his squad started strong, as that was one of his keys coming into the game. He felt that his team fought hard and he noted that he was not going to change his plan of pressing defense at this point in the season. The Black Knights were just a little better at dealing with the intense Fluco defense than the Flucos had hoped.

The Fluco team is out of the District tournament but it went on to the Regional competition, playing at Western Albermarle on Monday, Feb. 19.

